Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

Shares of SLF opened at C$66.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.60. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 over the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.