Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

