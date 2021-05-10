SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.94

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $652.21 million, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after buying an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

