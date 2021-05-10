SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$418.24 million.

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.61. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

