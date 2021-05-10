SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to Buy at HC Wainwright

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.38 on Monday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.