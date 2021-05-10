Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.

LON SDRY opened at GBX 394 ($5.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.38. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £323.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

