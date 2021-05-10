Suretly Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $89,292.23 and $2,314.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suretly has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

