Susquehanna Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.

HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

