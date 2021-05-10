SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $5.94 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00087399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00800926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.30 or 0.09093648 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

