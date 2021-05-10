Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.92.

SYNA stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,075. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

