Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYX. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

SYX stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Systemax has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $45.97.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In related news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

