Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Raised to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

TRHC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,564,120. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

