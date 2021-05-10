TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

TRP opened at $50.95 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

