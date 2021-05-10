TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$62.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$62.00 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$61.90. The company had a trading volume of 887,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.39. The stock has a market cap of C$60.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Joel E. Hunter bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at C$470,193.40. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

