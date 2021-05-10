TC Energy’s (TRP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

TRP traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$61.90. 1,038,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,499. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.51. The company has a market cap of C$60.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,800. Insiders have acquired 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

