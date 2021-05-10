TCF National Bank Has $216,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

TCF National Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VPU stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $117.37 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

