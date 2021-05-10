TCF National Bank Invests $203,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

OKE stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

