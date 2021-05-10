TCF National Bank Sells 526 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 448,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,993,000 after buying an additional 118,925 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

NYSE WEC opened at $97.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

