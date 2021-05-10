TD Securities Increases Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $30.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRNNF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HRNNF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

