TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$46.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.21.

CNQ opened at C$41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 90.43%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,831,510.80. Insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

