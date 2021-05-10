TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $39.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

