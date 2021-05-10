TD Securities Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$34.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Cormark upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.32.

TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,188,517.85. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

