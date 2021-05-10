TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $138.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

