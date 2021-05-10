TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Capitalization of $117,712.85 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $117,712.85 and $2,814.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00029501 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $960.22 or 0.01614218 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

