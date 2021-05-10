TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.69. 2,134,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

