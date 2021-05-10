Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Truist

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $140.10 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

