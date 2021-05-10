Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $412.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.15. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

