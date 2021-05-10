Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 21,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,191,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,452,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

