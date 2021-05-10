Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

TLS opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $270,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

