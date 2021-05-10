Telsey Advisory Group Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

