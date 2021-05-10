TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. 44,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,129. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

