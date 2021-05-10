TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 34,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 273,129 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $31.43.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,357,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

