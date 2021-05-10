Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,492. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

