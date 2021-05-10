Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

