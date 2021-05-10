Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 51,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 121,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.69. 6,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average is $229.84. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

