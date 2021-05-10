Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,047 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $54,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.56. 23,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

