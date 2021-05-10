Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $102.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.35.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,183. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

