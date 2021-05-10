Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Raised to $75.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Textron by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

