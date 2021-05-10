TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TGTX traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.42. 15,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

