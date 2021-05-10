The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Argus

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

