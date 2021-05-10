The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.