The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $35,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.89. The company had a trading volume of 344,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.