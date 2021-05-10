The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. 168,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

