The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.87 billion-$16.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average is $268.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

