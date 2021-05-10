The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $682,439.98 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,915,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

