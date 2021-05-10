The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. 187,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $730.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

