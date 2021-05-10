The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

