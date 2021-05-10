The Goldman Sachs Group Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,547.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,449.27.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,507.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,433.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.66. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,017.26 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

