The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX opened at $49.10 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

