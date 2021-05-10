The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAIN. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

HAIN opened at $40.56 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.